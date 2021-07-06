Advertisement

Man blows off portion of his leg during firework show in Gratiot County

A 12 inch mortar firework tore through the man's leg from the knee down at the Breckenridge 4th of July firework show.
A 12 inch mortar firework tore through the man's leg from the knee down at the Breckenridge 4th of July firework show.(WJRT)
By Christine Kanerva
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fireworks, fun to watch, dangerous to light up. Even professionals can get hurt. Like one man in Gratiot County on the 4th of July, who blew off his leg during the Breckenridge Firework’s show.

“We have a firework injury sounds like a dismemberment,” said a Gratiot County Central Dispatcher over the scanner.

It’s was during the finally of the Breckenridge Firework show, Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office got the 9-1-1 call, that a man was severely hurt.

Scanner audio said, “I have an unknown male down, hit by a firework. Caller is reporting possible dismemberment of lower limb.”

A 12 inch mortar firework tore through the man’s leg from the knee down.

For comparison, that means it’s 12 inches in a diameter and can go as high as 1,200 feet in the air. Professionals mostly use 8-inch mortars.

The man worked for the company that put the firework show on.

Sheriff Michael Morris said when deputies arrived, the scene was chaotic.

“There was already some medical first responders there. Basically they loaded the gentleman up in an ambulance got him to an area where they could get a med and backed out,” said Sheriff Morris.

The man was responsive after the accident and sent to Hurley Medical Center in Flint. Sheriff Morris said this is a lesson that fireworks are not a toy to mess around with.

“It’s crazy, absolutely crazy how dangerous it is. People just don’t understand that if an accident happens it could take off a limb or kill you,” said Sheriff Morris.

Sheriff Morris said the man worked for Wolverine Fireworks based out of Bay County.

A person within the Wolverine operations unit told ABC 12 that the organization will conduct its own investigation into what happened.

“You just got to be careful when you’re letting fireworks anything even firecrackers you know can take off fingers digits,” said Sheriff Morris.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said they will be working with the Breckenridge Fire Department and Breckenridge Wheeler Township Fire department in their investigation in the cause of the firework accident.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

