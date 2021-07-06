Michigan reports 438 new COVID-19 cases over four days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - COVID-19 activity remained low in Michigan over Independence Day weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 438 new COVID-19 illnesses from Saturday through Tuesday for a total of 895,395. That is a daily average of about 107 new cases over the four days.

State health officials reported 21 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Saturday through Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,775.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to the lowest level in 15 months over the weekend with fewer than 8,000 tests completed all four days. The percentage of positive tests remained below 2% and settled at 1.93% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased slightly over the weekend. As of Monday, 291 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is four more than Friday. Of those, 220 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased to new lows for 2021. As of Tuesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 64 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 27 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are nine fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and six fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.473 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 6.043 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.782 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.037 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.863 million people statewide. A total of 52.3% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 62% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 33,585 cases and 906 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,036 cases and 604 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Arenac, 1,093 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 10,592 cases and 341 deaths, which is no change.

Clare, 2,055 cases and 85 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Gladwin, 1,920 cases and 57 deaths, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,247 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 3,057 cases and 75 deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,810 cases and 69 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 5,403 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Lapeer, 7,857 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Midland, 6,862 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Ogemaw, 1,478 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Oscoda, 585 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,623cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 3,736 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 5,738 cases and 106 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Tuscola, 4,888 cases and 162 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

