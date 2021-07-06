Advertisement

Motorcyclist critically injured on Fourth of July evening

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries from a crash with a car in Flint on Sunday evening.

The crash was reported around 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and North Street. The Flint Police Department says a motorcycle and and another vehicle collided, but investigators did not say what caused the crash.

The motorcyclist, who was identified as 45-year-old Oran Shantel Green, was rushed to an area hospital and listed in critical condition. The occupants in the other vehicle were listed in good condition, police say.

Investigators say Green and the other driver were not speeding or intoxicated when they crashed. The Flint Police Department will continue investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about how the crash happened should call Flint police at 810-237-6818 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

