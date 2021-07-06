Mount Pleasant officials looking to address city’s feral cat problem

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A change to the City of Mount Pleasant’s animal ordinance could be coming to address the city’s feral cat problem.

At a city commissioners meeting last week, commissioners heard a proposal that would change the ordinance to help city and partnering agencies address the problem.

“This is a problem in certain neighborhoods and it’s a very distinct and unsafe problem,” said Lori Gillis, a city commissioner at the meeting.

Gillis said she has experienced the feral cat problem firsthand.

“From someone who lives in a neighborhood that has feral cats, and about last year had 15 feral cats in my neighborhood, that would not only tear up every bit of sand that you have anywhere to use for a litter box, to getting into garages and using boats as scratching post,” she said.

A number of complaints from city residents has sparked a proposal to come from the Mount Pleasant Department of Public Safety to seek a change to the city’s animal ordinance.

“We’re looking at creating some tools that will help to ensure the neighborhood’s safety, health and safety, health and welfare of the neighborhood,” said Doug Lobsinger, coordinator of the department’s Neighbor Resource Center.

He said the number of feral cats is not a widespread issue but they are looking to solve the problem before it gets out of hand.

“They do carry disease or they do cause nuisances in the neighborhood during the night, different noises and their excrement and neighbor’s properties,” he said. He went on to say, “it does end up affecting the health and safety of neighborhoods.”

The biggest change in the ordinance would allow the city and partnering agencies to impound stray animals if property owners are not cooperating.

Mt. Pleasant City Manager, Nancy Ridley, said this is an issue that city crews have run into before and it’s blocking progress from being made. She said the city will continue to follow the trap, neuter, and release policy in addition to this if it’s passed.

The proposal does also address the maximum number of animals that a person can have within the city but we were told it will not change the current regulation that is in place.

For a full look at the proposal, click here.

City commissioners did table the proposal last week because of a concern from the Humane Animal Treatment Society. This will be worked out at a meeting on Wednesday and a new vote on the proposal could come as early as next Monday.

