Police: Huron County man falls into brush fire and dies of burns

Campfire(KY3)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe 68-year-old man found dead early Monday fell into a brush fire and sustained fatal burns.

Kenneth Periso of Filion was last seen alive by his sister Sunday evening sitting in a lawn chair and watching a brush fire near an outbuilding on their land on Crown Road, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. He was sitting in the chair when she went to bed that night.

His sister found him dead around 5:50 a.m. Monday. Investigators believe Periso, who lived with his brother and sister, accidentally fell into the fire and got himself back into the lawn chair, where he died.

The sheriff’s office says Periso died of severe burns and there was no evidence of foul play with his death. An autopsy will confirm those findings.

