Probe into Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office to be forwarded to FBI

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An internal probe into allegations of misconduct by deputies in Ogemaw County is now complete.

It looks like other agencies may weigh in, including the FBI.

The attorney for Ogemaw County says he’s sending his report to those agencies, which is an indication he believes another body should determine if there was criminal behavior. ABC12 News first reported on the allegations of misconduct in a special report in February.

Ogemaw County attorney Greg Meihn says his internal investigation of possible misconduct by some deputies within the sheriff’s office is fact and apparently feels there are enough facts to turn his probe over to other law enforcement departments.

He talked about his investigation with the Ogemaw County Board of Commissioners last Thursday. Board Chairwoman Jenny David asked what agencies are getting the report.

”The Attorney General’s office, the Michigan State Police, the FBI,” Meihn replied.

Meihn took another look at the accusation that deputy Brian Gilbert Jr., who is the son of Sheriff Brian Gilbert Sr., committed insurance fraud with a personal vehicle. Meihn says despite a special prosecutor’s decision to not issue criminal charges in the case, that decision did not exonerate the deputy.

The sheriff’s desire to promote his son to sergeant was the main reason the board eliminated funding for a vacant sergeant’s position.

Undersheriff Paul Frechette is conducting his own internal review of the allegation.

But Meihn says his investigation, which included interviews with past members of the sheriff’s department, also uncovered allegations of inappropriate access to the Law Enforcement Information Network, a network used by criminal justice agencies to aid them in investigations.

Misuse of the LEIN system can be a crime, but Meihn offered no other information on how the system may have been inappropriately accessed.

Meihn and Gilbert Sr. could not be reached for comment Tuesday. The FBI also did not return messages seeking comment on what the agency may investigate.

