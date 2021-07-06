Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1 million people have signed up for a chance to win a share of over $5 million in Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said entries for the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes exceeded 1 million on Tuesday. Just over 1 million are signed up for a shot at the grand prize while an additional nearly 45,000 youth signed up for the scholarship drawing.

Sign-ups began July 1 and the sweepstakes will continue until Aug. 3. The first round of winners will be announced on July 12.

Whitmer hopes it encourages 667,000 more people to get vaccinated so Michigan can reach a 70% vaccination rate for COVID-19. The prize money is coming from Meijer, the United Way and other private sources. No taxpayer money is included in the prizes.

“The response by Michiganders to the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is outstanding,” said Whitmer. “It’s exciting to see so many people signing up for the sweepstakes as they are the best messengers who can encourage their family and friends to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and help answer any questions they have about the process.”

The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes includes the following drawings:

$1 million open to anyone who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 1 to July 10. Entry is due by July 10.

$2 million open to anyone who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 1 to July 31. Entry is due by Aug. 3.

$50,000 daily drawings from July 1 to Aug. 3 open to anyone to receives their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on each day. Entry is due by 11:59 p.m. on the day before each drawing.

Scholarship drawings open to anyone age 12 to 17 who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 1 to July 30. Entry must be completed by their parents.

'MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes' graphic. (State of Michigan)

Click here for entry and eligibility information or call 1-888-535-6136 and press option 1.

As of Sunday, over 5 million Michigan residents age 16 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which comprises 61.9% of that age group.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.