Whitmer announcing $150 million plan to improve local parks

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WJRT) - After proposing $250 million to improve the Michigan State Parks system, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is turning her attention to county and municipal parks.

Whitmer plans to announce a $150 million plan Tuesday for local public recreation facilities. The plan is designed to help address an infrastructure backlog plaguing county and town parks.

She hopes the proposal will help modernize the parks, provide new recreation opportunities and boost tourism as Michigan rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer’s announcement is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in Grand Haven with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources director, Ottawa County officials and Jill Martindale of Velocity USA.

Tuesday’s announcement comes less than a month after Whitmer proposed a $250 million plan to invest in Michigan’s state parks and trails. She wants to use part of the state’s federal COVID-19 relief money to position Michigan as a recreational leader.

Most of the $250 million would be spent on a backlog of improvement and maintenance projects across the Michigan State Parks system. Projects include upgrading water and sanitary systems, preserving historic structures and installing or improving vital park infrastructure.

Local parks already receive millions in dedicated funding every year from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, which receives royalties from oil and natural gas leases on state land. This year, the fund is paying out $37.8 million for acquiring land and maintaining parks across the state.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.