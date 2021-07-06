Advertisement

Whitmer announcing $150 million plan to improve local parks

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WJRT) - After proposing $250 million to improve the Michigan State Parks system, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is turning her attention to county and municipal parks.

Whitmer plans to announce a $150 million plan Tuesday for local public recreation facilities. The plan is designed to help address an infrastructure backlog plaguing county and town parks.

She hopes the proposal will help modernize the parks, provide new recreation opportunities and boost tourism as Michigan rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer’s announcement is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in Grand Haven with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources director, Ottawa County officials and Jill Martindale of Velocity USA.

Tuesday’s announcement comes less than a month after Whitmer proposed a $250 million plan to invest in Michigan’s state parks and trails. She wants to use part of the state’s federal COVID-19 relief money to position Michigan as a recreational leader.

Most of the $250 million would be spent on a backlog of improvement and maintenance projects across the Michigan State Parks system. Projects include upgrading water and sanitary systems, preserving historic structures and installing or improving vital park infrastructure.

Local parks already receive millions in dedicated funding every year from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, which receives royalties from oil and natural gas leases on state land. This year, the fund is paying out $37.8 million for acquiring land and maintaining parks across the state.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flint police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man he says was...
Police: Flint resident shoots and kills 19-year-old attempting to enter his home
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Fire damages Mt. Pleasant restaurant, crowds safely evacuated
A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her...
Police: 55-year-old man sat on young girl and caused her death
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls 8.5 million pounds of chicken products due to possible Listeria contamination

Latest News

Campfire
Police: Huron County man falls into brush fire and dies of burns
There's been several emergency rescues on the Shiawassee River over the weekend, and now...
Officials warn stay off Shiawassee River after several people rescued Saturday
Several people rescued from Shiawassee River this weekend
Several people rescued from Shiawassee River this weekend
$1.4 billion for MI childcare providers unallocated; state lawmakers on summer recess
$1.4 billion for MI childcare providers unallocated; state lawmakers on summer recess