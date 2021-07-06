Advertisement

Young girl dies after crash at Flint intersection

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in Faribault County Friday.(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A crash at a busy Flint intersection early Monday claimed the life of a young girl.

A gray Pontiac traveling south on Grand Traverse Street got hit by a Chrysler heading east on Fifth Street around 6:05 a.m., according to the Flint Police Department. Investigators did not release information about the circumstances leading to the crash.

A juvenile female was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where she died nearly three hours after the crash. Flint police did not say whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

Investigators don’t be either driver was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened. Anyone with information on the crash should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6816.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flint police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man he says was...
Police: Flint resident shoots and kills 19-year-old attempting to enter his home
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Fire damages Mt. Pleasant restaurant, crowds safely evacuated
A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her...
Police: 55-year-old man sat on young girl and caused her death
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls 8.5 million pounds of chicken products due to possible Listeria contamination

Latest News

This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan , which will...
Expanded Child Tax Credit payments start July 15
The Huron County Sheriff's Office.
66-year-old dies while bathing in Lake Huron, police say
Campfire
Police: Huron County man falls into brush fire and dies of burns
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan today to invest $250 million in state parks...
Whitmer announcing $150 million plan to improve local parks