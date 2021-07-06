Young girl dies after crash at Flint intersection

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A crash at a busy Flint intersection early Monday claimed the life of a young girl.

A gray Pontiac traveling south on Grand Traverse Street got hit by a Chrysler heading east on Fifth Street around 6:05 a.m., according to the Flint Police Department. Investigators did not release information about the circumstances leading to the crash.

A juvenile female was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where she died nearly three hours after the crash. Flint police did not say whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

Investigators don’t be either driver was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened. Anyone with information on the crash should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6816.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.