5-year-old girl killed in Bay County house fire

5-year-old Aaliyah Booker died after this home near Linwood in Bay County caught fire late...
5-year-old Aaliyah Booker died after this home near Linwood in Bay County caught fire late Tuesday.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 5-year-old girl died in a Bay County house fire late Tuesday.

People in the area noticed flames coming from the home in the 1200 block of North Huron Road in the Linwood area around 11 p.m. Investigators say the father of three children was able to get his children age 6 and 8 out of the home.

He attempted to get his 5-year-old daughter, Aaliyah Booker, out but could not.

When fire crews arrived the house was engulfed in flames. The 5-year-old’s body was found in the home.

The father was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for treatment of burns he sustained while trying to get his daughter out of the house. The two other children were treated at a hospital and released.

A Michigan State Police fire investigator is investigating to determine a cause of the fire.

