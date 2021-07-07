Advertisement

Biden Administration EPA visits Flint Community Water Testing Lab

Water faucet
Water faucet(WLUC)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/07/21)- ”It’s been amazing talking to the kids and learning that this facility, not only branches the trust gap with the community members because these young adults are from this community, but they walked us through the science, the technology, the life skills that they’re learning, so that they can not only better themselves, but better their community,” said U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Michael Regan.

High praise coming all the way from Washington DC to Flint-- for the work that’s being done in this small lab on the city’s northside.

“It was very exciting to show this off, said outreach coordinator, Daryl Sparks.

Daryl Sparks was part of the pilot program back in 2018- He is now the outreach coordinator for the Flint Community Water Lab where high school and college students go out into the community to collect water samples from homes to test for lead.

“Being able to provide them very clear results so they understand and know what’s going on with their water which is what the big issue was, which is why I like working with the lab. It’s really all about transparency,” Sparks said.

18-year old Addison Peter of Flushing has been working in the lab since February. She was inspired to help after being part of the National Clean Water Collective Pen Pal Program that helped come up with ideas to help with environmental issues.

“We are the next generation, we are the future and so we have to protect the future,” said intern, Addison Peter.

Wednesday, the students had an opportunity to show Michael Regan U.S. EPA Administrator with the Biden Administration what they are doing to make sure Flint residents have access to clean and safe drinking water.

“Young people are doing so many amazing things, but the ones making huge changes will already have so much experience and be ahead of those people who came before us and so we are helping people just like us and it’s really amazing,” Peter said.

In addition to Flint-wide water testing, the Flint Community Lab serves as a hub for resident outreach and access to social services to promote public health and healing while restoring public confidence in tap water in individual homes.

It also provides educational opportunities for students that promote STEM education and science.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Young girl dies after crash at Flint intersection
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan , which will...
Expanded Child Tax Credit payments start July 15
Lights shine on top of a police car.
72-year-old from Huron County found dead in septic tank
A 12 inch mortar firework tore through the man's leg from the knee down at the Breckenridge 4th...
Man blows off portion of his leg during firework show in Gratiot County

Latest News

Leon El-Amin
MADE Institute in Flint expands program offering young offenders a fresh start
A vacant home on Greenway being torn down.
Genesee County Landbank Authority begins demolition on 37 Flint blighted homes
The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation in Flint is holding an event in memory of its longtime...
Mott Foundation restarts talks on $200 million gift to Flint schools
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala will be grand marshal for the 17th Back to the Bricks car show in downtown...
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala named grand marshal of 2021 Back to the Bricks festival