Biden Administration EPA visits Flint Community Water Testing Lab

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/07/21)- ”It’s been amazing talking to the kids and learning that this facility, not only branches the trust gap with the community members because these young adults are from this community, but they walked us through the science, the technology, the life skills that they’re learning, so that they can not only better themselves, but better their community,” said U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Michael Regan.

High praise coming all the way from Washington DC to Flint-- for the work that’s being done in this small lab on the city’s northside.

“It was very exciting to show this off, said outreach coordinator, Daryl Sparks.

Daryl Sparks was part of the pilot program back in 2018- He is now the outreach coordinator for the Flint Community Water Lab where high school and college students go out into the community to collect water samples from homes to test for lead.

“Being able to provide them very clear results so they understand and know what’s going on with their water which is what the big issue was, which is why I like working with the lab. It’s really all about transparency,” Sparks said.

18-year old Addison Peter of Flushing has been working in the lab since February. She was inspired to help after being part of the National Clean Water Collective Pen Pal Program that helped come up with ideas to help with environmental issues.

“We are the next generation, we are the future and so we have to protect the future,” said intern, Addison Peter.

Wednesday, the students had an opportunity to show Michael Regan U.S. EPA Administrator with the Biden Administration what they are doing to make sure Flint residents have access to clean and safe drinking water.

“Young people are doing so many amazing things, but the ones making huge changes will already have so much experience and be ahead of those people who came before us and so we are helping people just like us and it’s really amazing,” Peter said.

In addition to Flint-wide water testing, the Flint Community Lab serves as a hub for resident outreach and access to social services to promote public health and healing while restoring public confidence in tap water in individual homes.

It also provides educational opportunities for students that promote STEM education and science.

