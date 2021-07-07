Advertisement

Burton woman charged with misdemeanor child abuse after 2-year-old found alone

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a 2-year-old found wandering alone in Burton last week is facing a single misdemeanor charge.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rachael Marie Ames with one count of fourth-degree child abuse after passersby found the child near the intersection of Genesee and Lapeer roads around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

The misdemeanor charge, which alleges unreasonable risk of harm or physical injury to a child by failure to provide proper supervision, carries up to one year in jail or five years of probation if she is convicted.

Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said authorities went door-to-door in the neighborhood Thursday morning until they identified the child around 11 a.m. Ames was arrested around 1 p.m. and two other children age 3 or younger have been removed from her home.

Ross said police found “disgusting” living conditions in Ames’ home in the 1200 block of Genesee Road. Investigators have not said how the child got out of the house alone.

