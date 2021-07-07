Advertisement

Construction blocks two busy roads in Grand Blanc Township

The Genesee County Road Commission.
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two major construction projects are scheduled to kick off in Grand Blanc Township this week just a few miles away from each other.

One of those projects involves installing another roundabout at the intersection of Grand Blanc and Embury roads, along with widening Grand Blanc Road to three lanes between Dort Highway and the Grand Blanc city limit.

The new roundabout will be the sixth for Genesee County over the past two years. The Genesee County Road Commission is hoping this roundabout project sees the same major success as other locations.

The new roundabout has been on the docket for about two years after the Embury and Grand Blanc roads intersection was labeled an area of high concern during a traffic study due to congestion.

“With this, we can have four cars enter the intersection at the same time and you can move through the intersection without even having to really stop,” said Gerrad Godley, project manager for the Genesee County Road Commission. “It’s just a slower pace. You slow down in the intersection, get around the roundabout, safely exit and continue with your day.”

He said the traffic light installed at the intersection was designed as a temporary solution to the ongoing congestion issues that were often leading to crashes.

“They knew they needed to do something immediate almost because of the type of crashes. But that was just temporary to help that intersection,” Godley said. “But the roundabout will help get the traffic through the intersection a little bit quicker and safer.”

Contractors are preparing for work at the intersection this week. It will close entirely to all traffic on Friday and remain closed until the roundabout is complete, which is scheduled for November depending on weather conditions.

The other significant project in Grand Blanc Township involves replacing the Belsay Road bridge over Thread Creek. Belsay Road will be closed between Hill and Perry roads until the project is complete sometime in October.

