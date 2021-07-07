Cooler with some rain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front dropping south across the state will bring cooler air and rain to the area today.

Highs north of the bay will be in the low 60s this morning, then we’ll spend most of the afternoon in the 50s and 60s. Closer to the bay we’ll warm into the 70s before falling back, and near the I-69 corridor we’ll make it up to near 80 today. Winds will gradually shift to the NE at 5-10mph. Scattered showers will be a bit more likely further north this morning, but everyone has the chance to see rain this afternoon and evening.

Tonight scattered showers and storms continue with temps dropping into the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds will stay out of the NE at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow will be cooler with highs only in the mid 60s to low 70s! We’ll see more scattered showers and storms before drying out Friday with some sun.

