Father severely burned while rescuing kids from fire; 5-year-old dies

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A father saved his two young sons from their burning house in Bay County late Tuesday, but he was unable to reach his 5-year-old daughter.

Firefighters found her body after extinguishing the fire near Linwood. The father was rushed to Hurley Medical Center in Flint with what are described as severe burns.

The death of the little girl has stunned the small town.

“We really feel for them. It’s a small community up here,” said Joe Raymer, general manager of Frank’s Great Outdoors in Linwood.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, someone called 911 to report flames coming from a single story home on North Huron Road in Linwood.

Investigators say 33-year-old Harvey Booker was able to get his sons age 6 and 8 years old sons out of the house. He tried to get his 5-year-old daughter Aaliyah out of the burning home, but could not reach her.

Firefighters found the little girl once they were able to get inside the home.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said Harvey Booker was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for treatment of injuries he sustained trying to save Aaliyah. The two boys were taken to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw, where they were treated and released.

A neighbor said the family had lived in the home for several years. It was ruled a total loss.

Michigan State Police fire investigators are assisting the sheriff’s department in trying to determine a cause for the fire. Cunningham said there is no indication of anything suspicious.

The remnants of the house are just north of Frank’s Great Outdoors. Raymer said a number of his employees know Harvey Booker and his family and he said it’s a sad day for the entire Linwood community.

“I have small kids and feel for the family,” Raymer said. “They went to the Boys and Girls Club, the same one my kids go to. Just a very sad situation.”

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with housing costs, funeral expenses and medical care.

