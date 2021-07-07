Flint residents both relieved and worried after 90-day contract extension for waste services

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/06/2021) - After almost one full week, the city of Flint now has a temporary solution to its trash trouble, ensuring pickups for the next three months.

On Tuesday evening, Flint City Council approved a 90-day extension with its trash pickup contractor, Republic Services.

Flint residents are relieved garbage will get picked up this summer, but there are still serious concerns about the company’s quality of work moving forward.

The city of Flint had been at risk of not having its trash picked up since June 30. Republic Services told the city as a community partner, it would continue picking up trash over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Then on Tuesday, Mayor Sheldon Neeley called a special meeting for council to reconsider, this time accepting the original offer with a five to four majority.

“Very relieved to know that we weren’t going to have garbage piled up for months on end at the curbside,” Janice Berryman said.

Berryman, a Flint resident of 76 years, listened to the City Council meeting, anxiously waiting for some good news in the midst of community-wide complaints about Republic Services.

“The garbage sometimes late, sometimes they haven’t come until 7:30 at night. To not know whether your garbage is going to be picked up or not from one week to the next is pretty disheartening,” Berryman said.

Republic Services admits that a labor shortage has left it unable to collect trash, recycling, and yard waste, but say the 90-day extension worth $1.4 million plus another $292,000 will bring more workers to Flint.

Even though Berryman says she’s still very worried about Republic falling behind on routes, not having any contracted waste collection service would be worse.

“I wasn’t going to sit for three months and have garbage pile up and then have rodents running up and down the street and cats and dogs, and you know what garbage sitting? Cats and dogs are going to get into it, and I’m not going to live that way,” Berryman said.

Republic Services now plans to alternate recycling and yard waste collection every week.

This contract extension is a short-term solution, but proposals for a long-term contract with a waste collection service will open on July 12.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley responded to council’s decision following the meeting, saying in a statement, “We are thankful for the clear-minded council members who went forward to take care of the people’s business. This is a good resolution for the residents of the City of Flint.”

