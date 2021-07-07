Advertisement

Flushing Police Department adds patrol officers

Flushing Police Car
Flushing Police Car(WJRT)
By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/7/2021) -The city of Flushing is like other mid-Michigan communities who have struggled to strengthen their police force.

As speeds increased on Flushing streets- so did complaints.

“It’s usually pretty bad. They always go past the stop signs and never stop. So, it’s kind of a bad influence on everybody,” said Flushing resident Austin Sabo.

The problem - lack of officers on patrol.

“We didn’t have the staffing to be able to address the issue adequately,” explained Flushing Police Chief Mark Hoornstra.

Several months ago - that changed after union labor negotiations were settled.

“We were then able to hire and fill a vacant position. And that left us with the resources to be able to go out and do some more traffic enforcement,” added Hoornstra.

A couple more part-time officers were added to the force as well.

Increased pay and a better retirement package helped with recruiting at no additional cost to the city because funds were already there.

The added staff has had a positive effect over the past few months.

“The officers are now coming in and saying they’re having a hard time finding cars to stop,” said Hoornstra.

There are now ten full time police officers on the Flushing force.

Several part-time positions are still available.

