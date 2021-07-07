General Motors still hiring in Flint three weeks after job fair

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors still is hiring at the Flint manufacturing complex three weeks after its first ever job fair at Factory One.

GM officials are calling the two-day job fair a huge success with hundreds of people coming out in hopes of getting their foot in the door at GM’s Flint Assembly plant. The hiring didn’t stop then, as there are plenty of opportunities still available.

Many of the people who attended the June 16 and 17 job fair currently have contingent job offers from General Motors to work at Flint Assembly.

“Our job fair really went great. We ended up with right around 800 people total that came and went through the two days and we took about 700 people through the entire process, so that means consenting to a background check and doing a drug screen right on site,” said Flint Assembly communications manager Jack Crawley.

Because job offers are contingent on passing that background check and drug screen, he said attrition is bound to happen. So the automaker still is looking to bring on over 100 more people.

“It’s no secret that hiring is tough right now -- not only in Michigan, but across the country, but really globally as well,” Crawley said. “So to have that kind of response really shows that when people have an opportunity to work for a company like GM, they want to snatch that opportunity.”

Those part-time temporary positions start at $16.67 per hour.

GM is going on a massive hiring spree because of an explosion in demand for its heavy duty pickups built at Flint Assembly. The company can’t crank them out fast enough. Beginning this month, Flint Assembly is making 1,000 more trucks per month at the plant.

In one 24-hour period at full production, over 1,000 trucks roll off the line. That’s about 42 trucks per hour.

“We really try to encourage as many people as possible to come out, so we can get as many people that really want to build our trucks on board and in our plant,” Crawley said.

