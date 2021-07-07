I-75 closing entirely in both directions in Oakland County this weekend

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Travel between Flint and Detroit will take a lot longer this weekend.

Both directions of I-75 will be closed from Friday evening to Monday morning between Square Lake and 8 Mile roads for a massive construction project.

Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation contractors will be demolishing the 11 Mile Road overpass and set bridge beams for the Bellaire Avenue pedestrian bridge, along with other bridge work.

The freeway will close entirely in both directions by 11 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Ramp closures will begin at 9 p.m. and freeway lane closures will start at 10 p.m.

Northbound traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road, north on Woodward Avenue, east on Square Lake Road and back to I-75. Southbound traffic will be detoured west on Square Lake Road, south on Woodward Avenue and east on 8 Mile Road back to I-75.

The closures may be delayed if bad weather prevents crews from completing the work this weekend. The work is part of MDOT’s multi-year project rebuilding I-75 through the Detroit area and Oakland County suburbs.

