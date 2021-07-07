JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Heat and humidity continued to hold across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. High temperatures cruised through the 80s, with a few spots touching the 90-degree mark again. Some showers and thundershowers will continue across the state behind a cool front that is settling across the southern parts of lower Michigan. Regardless of how much rain we see, winds will be turning in from the north, so we will all be getting into some noticeably cooler air for the rest of the week.

You’ll want to have your umbrella close at hand for the next couple of days. Occasional showers and thundershowers will be a good bet for Wednesday. The best chance of rain for the ABC12 viewing area as a whole will come Wednesday night. Showers will likely linger through the first half of our Thursday too. We will have a pretty wide range of temperatures for the next couple of days with winds blowing in off of Lake Huron. Highs will range from the 60s north, to around 80 south Wednesday, and from the 60s north, to middle 70s south for Thursday.

Friday should bring us a dry setting as the abbreviated workweek comes to a close. Highs will be in the 70s for the most part, so it should be a decent end to the week. I think dry weather will continue to hold through the weekend for the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. The southern parts of the area will see an increasing risk of thundershowers developing later in the day, with a chance of showers for Sunday too. On ABC12 News we are also tracking the potential for the return of some widespread rains. - JR