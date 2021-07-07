Advertisement

Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack

A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman killing more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017.
By PAUL J. WEBER
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman killing more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017.

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio ruled Wednesday that the Air Force was “60% responsible” for the attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs because it failed to submit Devin Kelley’s criminal history into a database, which should have prevented the gunman from purchasing the weapon used in the attack.

Kelley had served nearly five years in the Air Force before being discharged in 2014 for bad conduct.

Authorities put the official death toll of the church shooting at 26 because one of the 25 people killed was pregnant.

The attack remains the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Young girl dies after crash at Flint intersection
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan , which will...
Expanded Child Tax Credit payments start July 15
Lights shine on top of a police car.
72-year-old from Huron County found dead in septic tank
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
A 12 inch mortar firework tore through the man's leg from the knee down at the Breckenridge 4th...
Man blows off portion of his leg during firework show in Gratiot County

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has...
Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws
A McDonald's in Flint is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Would you like vaccine with that? McDonald’s in Flint hosting COVID-19 clinic
A funeral was held for Hunter Brittain, an Arkansas teen killed by a deputy.
Al Sharpton gives eulogy for teen killed during traffic stop in Arkansas