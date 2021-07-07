Advertisement

Kildee, other lawmakers ask President Biden to reopen Canadian border

(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee and other Michigan members of Congress are asking President Joe Biden to reopen the border with Canada.

Seventy-five members of the U.S. House from both major parties sent a letter to the president, asking him “to begin taking science-based, data-driven steps to safely reopen international travel” to the U.S. That includes allowing freer access to Canada.

”There’s no bigger trading relationship between two countries than the United States and Canada, so essential supply chains can be affected by this as well,” Kildee said at an event in Flint. “So we think it’s important as a border state that we have this reopening include the reopening of our International borders.”

But concerns over COVID-19 remain an issue. Kildee said one of the things that could go long ways towards the reopening is for the U.S. to assist Canada with its vaccination efforts.

The Biden administration is not expected to take another look at reopening the border until later this month.

