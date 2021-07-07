Advertisement

Marijuana regulators recall edible products processed in Bay City

Marijuana edibles processed in Bay City are being recalled.
Marijuana edibles processed in Bay City are being recalled.(KSFY)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan marijuana regulators are recalling thousands of edible Covert Cups processed in Bay City due to a testing and sampling issue.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency says 3843 Euclid LLC produced thousands of marijuana infused edibles on March 23 and took samples for required safety compliance testing. They were entered into the statewide monitoring system six days later as passing.

However, marijuana regulators found about 10,000 Covert Cups in a vault at the Bay City facility in different consumer packaging than what the processor logged in the compliance testing database. Regulators determined the compliance testing did not cover a fully representative sample of the batch, leading to the recall.

The Covert Cups were distributed to marijuana retailers across Michigan. Click here for a list of affected products and the dates when they were sold.

Anyone with the affected products should return them to their provisioning center or marijuana retailer for proper disposal. Provisioning centers are required to notify medical marijuana patients of who purchased the products about the recall.

