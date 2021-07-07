Advertisement

McLaren Bay Region closing cafe earlier, welcoming food trucks this week

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Visitors to McLaren Bay Region hospital will have different dinner options this week.

Staffing shortages are affecting cafeteria service at the Bay City hospital, so it will be closed in the evenings through Sunday. The hospital has limited staff that will be focusing on patients’ meals, along with breakfast and lunch options.

In place of the cafe, there will be food trucks on-site through Friday to serve visitors.

McLaren says it is working to fill multiple positions and address the worker shortage.

