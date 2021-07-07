Michigan auditor to review accuracy of COVID-19 nursing home deaths

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan auditors will review the accuracy of the number of coronavirus deaths linked to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Auditor General Doug Ringler agreed to conduct a comprehensive study at the request of House Oversight Committee Chairman Steven Johnson.

Johnson is among Republican lawmakers who’ve questioned if there is an undercount and who’ve criticized Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for letting hospitalized COVID-19 patients return to nursing homes.

There is no direct evidence the policy led to infections. Michigan says 5,680 long-term care residents and 77 staff have died, accounting for 29% of nearly 19,800 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel already denied a request earlier this year from eight Republican state senators to investigate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 nursing home policies.

Sens. Jim Runestad, Tom Barrett, Ruth Johnson, Kim LaSata, Roger Victory, Lana Theis, Dale Zorn and Curtis VanderWall all signed a letter dated Feb. 23 raising concerns about Whitmer’s policies that allowed patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases to receive treatment at nursing homes instead of remaining in hospitals.

The senators also raised concerns about COVID-19 data reporting, compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and potential Freedom of Information Act violations. But Nessel pointed out that the senators didn’t provide any evidence to support their concerns or allegations.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, told the House Oversight Committee in June that the number of COVID-19 deaths reported in nursing homes is correct. She said facilities have no “reason or incentive to try to hide” deaths.

Hertel called “untrue” the contention that deaths found by analyzing death certificates may not be reflected in data submitted by long-term care facilities.

