Michigan secretary of state announces longer hours, enhanced service

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Secretary of State branch offices are adjusting their service again with longer hours and enhanced online service for driver’s licenses to avoid in-person visits.

Branch offices will be open until 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and open at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning on July 19. Offices will continue opening at 9 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and close at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the longer hours of operation will allow for 150,000 more appointments through Sept. 30.

Most driver’s licenses that expire after July 1 can be renewed online or at a self-service kiosk. Drivers only need to visit a branch office in person once every 12 years to get a new photo taken instead of once every eight years.

“We have a strong plan in place to provide an abundance of in-person office availability in coming months, to work through the transaction backlog created by the pandemic, and to improve upon our service-driven operating model that provides the convenient, efficient and equitable service that Michiganders have sought and deserved for decades,” Benson said.

Appointments are still required for in-person transactions at branch offices. But a change made in June allows people to come to an office with no appointment and they will be seen right away if a staff member is available. They can set an appointment time to return if there is a wait.

“Right now, anyone can access in-person services at our 130 branch offices by walking up, calling ahead or going online to schedule a visit, and no matter what they choose every Michigander is now provided accurate information on when they will be served and the certainty that their office visit will take on average just 20 minutes,” Benson said.

Click here, call 1-888-SOS-MICH or stop by a branch office to schedule an appointment.

