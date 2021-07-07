Michigan unemployment agency contractor accused of paying fake claims

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-year-old former contractor for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is accused of creating and paying several fraudulent claims for benefits.

Autumn Mims of Birmingham allegedly created several claims under the names of innocent people, opened bank accounts in their names and used her access to the state unemployment benefits system to approve payment of the claims.

Investigators say she even filed and approved a false claim for unemployment benefits for herself while she was working for the state unemployment agency.

Mims worked as an independent claims examiner beginning in August 2020 to review, process and verify unemployment benefit applications. She is facing federal charges for her role in the scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit has not said how much she allegedly stole from the unemployment system.

Investigators say they found “significant evidence of fraud” at Mims’ residence while serving a search warrant, which includes personal information for the innocent people whose names were used in the scheme and receipts for transactions.

“These charges show our continued commitment to prosecuting those who attempt to use the COVID-19 crisis to steal taxpayer funds and fraudulently enrich themselves,” said Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin.

Last week, 40-year-old Brandi Hawkins pleaded guilty to her role in facilitating a $3 million fraud scheme involving the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. She also was a contractor with access to the state claims system, which she used to approve fraudulent benefits.

Investigators say Hawkins approved over 700 false claims, which paid out over $3.8 million and received bribes from the people who filed them. The scheme could have resulted in $12 million worth of fraudulent payments if each claim had been paid in full.

