MSU researchers enlist public’s help to study water levels, shoreline erosion

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Researchers at Michigan State University are enlisting the public’s help in studying water levels and erosion along the Great Lakes’ shorelines.

Assistant Professor at MSU, Ethan Theuerkauf, said that after last year’s record water levels on the Great lakes, a team of researchers wanted to take a closer look at what happened.

“We know that lake levels go up and down but what we don’t quite understand is do we always recover back to where we were,” he said.

The team is looking into exactly how and why the shorelines are changing.

“We use tools like drones and drone boats and all of these sophisticated technologies to answer that how and why,” he said.

The research team is taking a new approach to study this because of grant provided from the National Science Foundation Coastlines and People program. The team will be piloting a citizen science program where volunteers will be trained on how to collect data that the researchers can use.

“In Michigan, we have thousands of miles of shoreline, you extend that out to the entire Great Lakes and there’s even more,” Theuerkauf said. “So, there’s a lot of ground to cover with a lot of hazards and challenges and things, so one of the things that we thought about a couple years ago, is what if we train citizens to collect these kinds of data.”

These citizen scientists will use drones to collect the data. It is happening in six communities across Michigan, including in Iosco County.

“They collect the data, we process it, sort of analyze it, interpret it, and give that information back to them very quickly,” Theuerkauf said.

Theuerkauf said this data will be shared with shoreline communities to help them better protect themselves from erosion.

“That’s underlying all of this is the fact that data and understanding how the coast changes is really important for making good decisions about managing the coast,” he said.

In addition to this, the team has an app that people can use to share pictures of the shoreline. Theuerkauf said people can upload pictures of any hazards or coastal changes into their database.

“That helps to build a sort of a regional data of our Great Lakes coasts,” he noted.

More information about the project can be found here.

