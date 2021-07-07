Police investigate two homicides in Flint reported Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating two homicides reported a few hours apart in Flint on Wednesday.

The first deadly incident happened around 11 a.m. inside a home near the intersection of Third and Church streets in the downtown area. Flint Police Chief Terence Green confirmed that one man was killed.

The other homicide happened a few miles north near the intersection of Clio Road and Chateau Drive before 3:45 p.m. Police on scene confirmed that one man is dead, but no other details about the case were available.

No suspect information was released in either incident. Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call Flint police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

