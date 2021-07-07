Advertisement

Republican pushing voter fraud claims running for Michigan Secretary of State

Michigan residents casting their ballots.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of GOP candidates are pushing unfounded, false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, including a challenger to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Kristina Karamo is campaigning for the post after claiming former President Donald Trump won Michigan even though results show he lost by more than 154,000 votes.

Post-election audits, a Republican-controlled Michigan Senate committee and even Trump’s former attorney general Bill Barr have found no evidence of widespread fraud in our state. But Karamo is still calling for more audits like a review that was done in Maricopa County, Arizona.

”People mocking the audit are really ignorant,” she said. “No, common sense tells you if someone is doing something effectively, you learn from them that what you can replicate the process yourself.”

The results of the audit in Arizona have not been released.

