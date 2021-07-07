Advertisement

UofM Flint collecting experiences from “real” people to rewrite history in all perspectives

The group is collecting first hand perspective on protests, rallies and how life changed during the pandemic. They've set up drop boxes across Flint for people to share their perspective.(Christine Kanerva)
By Christine Kanerva
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - From the first COVID-19 case, Black Lives Matter protests, to the rise in crime throughout the pandemic, people in Flint have experienced a ton in the last year and half.

Now, archivists at the University of Michigan Flint campus are collecting those experiences through videos, pictures and journals.

The Project is called “Democratizing History,” and hopes to write history books from the perspective of “real” people and not government leaders.

“I want everyone in the community to feel heard and to feel part of the story of Flint,” said Colleen Marqui, an archivist with the UofM Flint.

Marqui and Liz Svoboda are part of the group collecting memories from people during the pandemic.

Why? Because they said, history books don’t tell the whole story.

“A lot of archival collection in the past has been of the important wealthy, members of the community, and has kind of looked over just the day to day person,” said Marqui.

Svoboda said the project is about creating a wider context of how human beings live their lives by collecting firsthand perspective on protests, rallies and how life changed during the pandemic.

“This archiving pandemic and protest project is to again try to get that community voice going instead of leaders or the people who are in the headlines all the time, this is definitely more community oriented than traditional history has seen,” said Svoboda.

But they need your help. The group set up drop boxes across Flint for people to share their perspective.

“History has been kind of mangled by so many different voices. And I think, a really big part of this is having a concrete piece that nobody can dispute,” said Marqui.

The goal is to make sure no one is left unheard.

“So this is really the people of Flint, becoming their own history, protecting their own history and keeping it here,” said Marqui.

Droboxes can be located at the Flint Farmer’s Market, Latinx Flint Flint, YMCA Greater Flint and several other locations.

A full list can be found here.

Once complete, the project will be stored at the Genesee Historical Collections Center in the Thompson Library.

