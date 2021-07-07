Advertisement

Whitmer: Allot $150M in federal rescue funds for local parks

The money could be used to make parks more accessible and to build playgrounds, basketball courts, and more.
Stack of money
Stack of money(Gray tv)
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for allotting $150 million in federal coronavirus rescue funds for local parks and trails, the second time she has proposed major recreation spending in less than a month.

The proposal, if approved by lawmakers, would authorize the state to disburse grants to applicants.

Whitmer says the spending on parks and recreation would boost tourism, particularly aiding seasonal and rural economies, and help sectors disproportionately hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money could be used to make parks more accessible and to build playgrounds, basketball courts, pavilions, and boardwalks. It also could improve regional trail systems.

