Whitmer signs bill to send $4.4 billion in rescue funds to schools

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill.(source: State of Michigan)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a supplemental spending bill that releases $4.4 billion in federal coronavirus rescue funding designated for K-12 schools.

It is a significant influx of aid, particularly to traditional districts and charter schools with high numbers or percentages of children from low-income families. Schools can use the money to address students’ social, emotional, mental health and academic needs from the pandemic.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make the type of investment in our schools that will put Michigan students and educators first as they head into the next school year,” said Whitmer.

About $841 million comes from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that former President Donald Trump signed in December while $3.3 billion comes from the American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed in February. The remainder comes from other relief funding.

She said House Bill 4421 is a result of increased collaboration between her administration and Republicans, who control the Legislature, since June.

“Our actions today prove that Republicans and Democrats in Lansing can work together to enact budgets that are laser-focused on helping Michigan take full advantage of the unprecedented opportunity we have right now to make transformative investments in our schools that will have positive impacts for generations,” Whitmer said.

Legislation the Democratic governor will sign next week will allot $363 million in federal COVID-19 funds to ensure districts with more middle-class or wealthy kids receive at least $1,093 more per student regardless of a federal formula.

