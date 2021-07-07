Worker shortage impacting Mid-Michigan hospitality industry

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

Mid-Michigan’s hospitality industry has been feeling the pressure of an ongoing labor shortage.

This issue impacts all sorts of businesses throughout the state. It’s something you may have experienced this past holiday weekend and it doesn’t seem to be changing.

If you’re checking into a hotel this summer you may notice some changes.

Milin Patel the owner and general manager of Quality Inn Grand Blanc says he’s been working in the hospitality business for several years owning two hotels in the Grand Blanc area.

While his other hotel is fully staffed the Quality Inn off of Holly road has been struggling.

“My wife has some days you will find her in the laundry room, some days you will find her cleaning the rooms or sometimes you will find her at the front desk. So right now, it’s kind of [a] very bad situation,” he said.

Patel says he has been doing everything that he can to find new employees, but says nothing seems to work.

“We get multiple applications, but those all are ghost applications... Some of them will come for the interview, but they won’t show up for the first day of training.”

GST Michigan Works in Flint is one of the places who helps business like Quality Inn find new employees.

Communications Manager Diona McLaughlin believes it’s not so much the worker shortage that is creating these issues.

“There’s something else at play here that we need to talk about more, and that’s childcare,” she said.

The department of Labor and Economic Opportunity reported roughly 136 thousand women have left the labor force last year.

McLaughlin credits that to the lack of childcare services.

“If we can fix that issue. I believe that we will start to see… Those women that have left the workforce. I believe that we will see them rejoining the workforce.”

In the meantime GST Michigan Works is working to reach out the community by hosting events to help people get back on their feet.

“We have resources, and we can help get rid of those barriers for you. And so all you have to do is take that first step, contact us, let us know and we can help you,” added McLaughlin.

The Quality Inn Owner says they are looking to fill 5 positions.

For how to apply, contact Quality Inn in Grand Blanc off of Holly Road.

