Would you like vaccine with that? McDonald’s in Flint hosting COVID-19 clinic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A McDonald’s in Flint is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

The Genesee County Health Department will offer free vaccine to anyone age 12 and older at the McDonald’s near the intersection of Miller Road and Ballenger Highway on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Children age 12 to 17 need parental consent to receive a vaccine.

No appointments or preregistration are necessary for the vaccine. Everyone who receives a vaccine will receive a Be Our Guest card for a free frozen McDonald’s frozen beverage.

The clinic will be open at the following times:

Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health department will have a tent set up behind the McDonald’s. Anyone hoping to receive a vaccine should enter the McDonald’s driveway or just west of Popeye’s.

