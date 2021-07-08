Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
Rachael Ames
Burton woman charged with misdemeanor child abuse after 2-year-old found alone
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan , which will...
Expanded Child Tax Credit payments start July 15
GM's Flint assembly plant.
General Motors still hiring in Flint three weeks after job fair
Flint police are investigating a homicide at Third and Church streets near the downtown area.
Police investigate two homicides in Flint reported Wednesday

Latest News

Water faucet
Biden Administration EPA visits Flint Community Water Testing Lab
Leon El-Amin
MADE Institute in Flint expands program offering young offenders a fresh start
A vacant home on Greenway being torn down.
Genesee County Landbank Authority begins demolition on 37 Flint blighted homes
The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation in Flint is holding an event in memory of its longtime...
Mott Foundation restarts talks on $200 million gift to Flint schools
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala will be grand marshal for the 17th Back to the Bricks car show in downtown...
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala named grand marshal of 2021 Back to the Bricks festival