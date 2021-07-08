‘Abnormal day’: Flint police investigating four shootings, three deaths in 12 hours

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police responded to four shootings, three of which were deadly, in a span of about 12 hours on Wednesday.

The incidents don’t appear to be related in any way, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said during a press conference Thursday morning addressing the outbreak of violence.

”For one day, it’s very abnormal and it’s concerning to the police department,” he said.

Green believes two of the deadly shootings may have been justified with the shooter pulling the trigger in self defense. The alleged shooters in those incidents are in custody while investigators continue combing through evidence.

No arrests were announced in the other two shootings and one of those may have been in retaliation for an earlier incident. The fourth shooting left a person in critical condition.

Green said detectives are very busy working dozens of shootings already in 2021. The city us up to 30 homicides so far this year not including the incidents reported Wednesday, which is a 30% increase over the 23 homicides reported through Fourth of July in 2020.

“They have been working very hard without making any excuses,” he said. “But it’s just this is continuing -- it’s continuing to uptick, and we’re very concerned about it.”

Green said the Flint Police Department is paying attention to the rise in violent crime like the rest of the country, which is why they’ve tried to stay on top it with various proactive policing initiatives:

Warrant sweeps for violent offenders.

A new party store task force.

Moving patrols to hot spot areas.

Community engagement projects like reopening police substations

Speed traps for reckless drivers.

Confiscating illegal guns.

“We think it would be a lot worse if we weren’t proactive,” Green said.

He believes the solution to finally putting a stop to Flint’s ever-growing spate of violence is keeping illegal guns out of the wrong hands.

“I think, easy access to these firearms. Someone is there, if they’re armed with a firearm and there’s a heated argument, they’re quick to use that firearm,” Green said.

He points out a lot of the shootings Flint police have responded to involve people who know each other. If a gun wasn’t accessible, he said they’d have to find a different, less violent solution to their problem

“You can have a police officer on every corner, but some of these homicides, there’s no way to avoid it,” Green said. “These happen in the homes, late at night and things of that nature.”

He last addressed the community with a press conference in April following nine homicides that month. Green asked for residents’ help by speaking up to help the investigators solve crimes, which the community has listened and he’s grateful for the support.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley also attended Thursday’s press conference. He said his administration is providing every resource the police department needs to tackle this increase in violent crime.

