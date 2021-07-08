Family of Jan Rohrer says Attorney General’s office to look at decades old murder case

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County cold case murder appears to have the attention of the state’s Attorney General’s office.

Jan Rohrer disappeared nearly 48 years ago when she was 13 years old.

A man was arrested for a brief time three years ago after he admitted to the murder, but was released.

Jan’s family is now hoping the A-G’s office will give them justice.

“Its been a horrible time for the family,” says Jan’s brother Tom.

Jan Rohrer vanished from her Bay City neighborhood in 1973, her body found the following year in Saginaw County, and after decades of developing and eliminating suspects, the son of a now-deceased Bay City police officer admitted to police in 2018 he committed the crime.

“I don’t think we need more that’s new, once we have a fellow that walks into the police department and say, I did it, I’m remorseful, its been heavy my soul,” he says.

The man, who was 62 at at the time of his arrest and 17 when the crime was committed, was arrested, but released at the request of Bay County prosecutor Nancy Borushko pending further investigation.

“The local prosecutors have for whatever reason have not taken appropriate action on the case,” Rohrer says.

His family has now reached out to the Attorney General’s office, which plans on getting involved to find out why a murder charge was not issued.

“They are now going to pursue it hopefully, and see if the local prosecutor is not interested or actively going to do anything, they are going to evaluate it to see if they should take it forward,” he says.

Rohrer is also upset that when he or another family reaches out to the Bay County prosecutor’s office to get an update on the case, their calls are not returned.

“You can see by my gray hair, when we first talked, I didn’t have gray hair, my bother and I are getting older the whole family has been frustrated for over four decades, with the lack of progress on this case, we hope to get justice for Jan, for our sister,” says Rohrer.

We couldn’t reach the Bay County prosecutor or the Attorney General’s office for comment.

