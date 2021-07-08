Flint community members take action during city’s trash struggles

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A Flint woman is taking action on the heels of the ongoing struggle with blight and trash pickup.

“I borrowed a van from my neighbor, and then we just went around here and picked up all the leaf bags and recycles and whatever was left behind and brought it back to the dumpster,” said Macana Roxie.

Flint Activist and Musician Macana Roxie moved to Flint a few years ago.

Long enough for her to take notice of the blight and trash issues in the city and decided to get involved with a few musicians and artists and clean up the neighborhood themselves.

“I just utilize my resources to put into my community, and this time around I’m reaching right into the Fifth Ward and into Flint, Michigan, and we’re going to start cleaning our neighborhood ourselves we’re not going to keep calling and requesting and asking, I’m just trying to encourage that we do what we can.”

Roxie put money together along with a few other artists throughout the city of Flint in hopes it inspires the community to keep the city clean.

Flint activist Sophia Janell Taylor was happy to jump on board with Roxie and hopes other wards throughout Flint start stepping up in their own neighborhood.

“I think the fact that we [have] done this, like with our own money. I think it’s going to be contagious, it’s planting a seed, it’s going to make other people say, ‘You know what, let’s call and find out how much a dumpster is,’” said Taylor.

Roxie says now that they have the dumpster all they need is volunteers to step up and to donate their time to keep their neighborhoods clean.

“If three or four people could give me even 30 minutes of their time, just a couple extra hands and some open bed trucks, I already have the dumpster provided for us to have a place to put it,” said Roxie.

Roxie plans to keep a dumpster in her yard for as long as she can between Mary and Albert street in hopes that it gives people a place they can utilize to keep the streets of Flint clean.

The Flint City Council approved a 90 day extension on Tuesday with trash contractor Republic Services.

The company has had staffing issues which led to untimely pickups, but Republic says it’s working through those and plans to alternate recycling and yard waste collection every week.

