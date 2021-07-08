Flint McDonald’s partners with health department to get more people vaccinated

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/07/2021) - A Flint McDonald’s owner is teaming up with the county health department for the next three days, offering free shots with a frozen drink on the side.

The store’s owner, Sam Cox says he was watching the news when he saw the story about a McDonald’s in California partner with the state health department and providing free shots and a free menu item for people who participate. That got him thinking about his own community.

“Flint’s vaccination rate is not where it’s supposed to be, so that’s why I teamed up with the health department,” Cox said.

Roughly 50% of Genesee County residents 16 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 12% less than the state as a whole.

Cox wanted to do something about it, partnering with the Genesee County Health Department to host a three-day free vaccine clinic in his parking lot starting Thursday. Community members say it’s a good idea, considering how many people come through the busy intersection.

”It’s convenient. It’s right here. You look to the left of us over here. The camera probably can’t see it, but there are people on bikes. People just walk up,” Flint resident, Cody Gipson said.

Those who do participate in receiving a free Pfizer or Moderna shot by either driving up or walking up to the tent will also receive a card for a free frozen beverage. Cox believes it’s a small price to get more people in the community vaccinated.

”I just hope the whole community get a better insight on the importance of everybody getting vaccinated. These are changing times now, and we got to set a good example for our young people and our children to get out and get vaccinated,” Cox said.

Cox says he’s hoping that’ll be at least 250 shots for each of the three days.

The clinic begins Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with a kick-off ceremony beginning at noon.

The clinic will be open at the following times:

Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children age 12 to 17 need parental consent to receive a vaccine. No appointments or preregistration are necessary for the vaccine.

