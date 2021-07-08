Advertisement

Flint reopening police substations amid rise in violent crime

The mini stations allow residents to make reports face-to-face without having to drive downtown
Flint Police Department headquarters
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Violent crime numbers are on the rise in Flint, so Police Chief Terence Green is planning to reopen a handful of substations around the city.

The substations are embedded in neighborhoods throughout the city. They have long been touted by the city as a tool to help curb crime in the community by bridging the gap between officers and the public.

“Instead of someone from that specific neighborhood having to call here or go down to the police headquarters to make contact with me or any of my staff, they can go to a mini station, community service center and make contact with one of the volunteers and pass that information on to another face,” Green said.

He is hoping to reopen four mini stations in the next couple weeks. The mini-stations will be staffed with volunteers and reserve officers, who received training from the Flint Police Department on Wednesday.

Green is looking for more volunteers to staff substations. Anyone willing to volunteer should call 810-237-6854.

