Flood relief agencies continue to offer support to help victims

Midland Area Community Foundation
Midland Area Community Foundation(WJRT)
By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been more than a year since a devastating flood damaged or destroyed more than a thousand mid-Michigan houses and businesses.

For those forced to flee their homes - there is still an ongoing effort by community groups to help.

Effects on mid-Michigan residents from last year’s flooding are still being felt.

Midland resident Karen Teague and her husband have just started to rebuild.

“When the dams failed - took out the foundation of our home. And, then it was condemned by the city.”

The Teagues received some FEMA money - but not enough to even cover the cost of their new foundation.

Much of the rebuild is coming out of their savings and retirement.

“This is our home. We didn’t find another place that we could afford or move too.”

Many others are also in the long-term recovery and construction phase.

Which is why local advocacy groups like the Midland Area Community Foundation held a zoom meeting to discuss ways to assist those who lost some part or everything to flooding.

The ultimate goal? To get people back into their homes or into a new residence to help them move on with their lives.

Sharon Mortensen is the President and CEO of Midland Area Community Foundation CEO & President, “We’ve been able to leverage many dollars that come in to help meet the whole huge scope of need that we see among individuals impacted by the flood.”

Disaster case managers like Raegan Schultz has worked with dozens of flood victims and knows their struggle.

“It’s a lot of difficult decisions that each household on a case-by-case basis has to navigate. Are we going to stay here? Are we going to rebuild? Are we going to try and take whatever funds we received and build elsewhere?”

Teague hopes additional federal or local resources will help put her home and life back together.

Mortensen says - private donations have topped 5 million dollars.

However - even with FEMA and other loan agencies - An April housing study of damage - showed an unmet housing need of nearly $70 million dollars.

