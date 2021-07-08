Advertisement

Genesee County Jail IGNITE program partners with Hurley Medical Center

Genesee County Jail IGNITE program graduates.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Jail’s IGNITE program is partnering with one of the county’s largest employers to give new and expanded opportunities to citizens returning from incarceration.

The hospital will provide options for former inmates to get their lives back on track.

“It only makes sense that Hurley Medical Center, being one of the major contributors to our economic development locally as well as one of the largest and most consistent employers here in Genesee County -- that we would partner with IGNITE, because we need to provide job opportunities to the same community that we promise clinical excellence and service to people,” said Hurley Human Resources Vice President Summer Jenkins.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson launched IGNITE last fall. The inmate rehabilitation program is designed to break the chains of generational incarceration by providing returning citizens an opportunity for a second chance.

The new partnership with Hurley is seen as game changer for the county.

“Historically, returning citizens have been ex-ed out of the health care field,” said Percy Glover. “For a community hospital, a recognized community hospital, that is recognized for their pediatrics, their trauma center to step up and take the lead --this is historical.”

IGNITE stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. It gives inmates the opportunity to learn while behind bars with the hope of preventing inmates from returning to jail once they’re released.

