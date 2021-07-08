Genesee Twp. residents concerned about possible asphalt plant moving in

GENESEE TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - In April, ABC12 News told you how people in Tyrone Township fought back and won when an asphalt company wanted to build a new plant there.

Now, residents in Genesee Township are battling the same fight.

Ajax Materials Corporation is proposing to install a Hot Mix Asphalt Plant in Genesee Township. However, people who live there are concerned about their health and property values if the asphalt plant does get approved.

“This is not a plant that we want in our area,” said Miss Amy, a resident of Genesee Township.

Sally Whitney said she proud of her beautiful 25 acre property. However, when ABC12 News told her that an asphalt plant is proposed to move in a mile west... she wasn’t happy.

“I just don’t think we need it around here because the wind comes from the west, over this way and I’m afraid that that smell from the asphalt is going to hit us,” said Whitney.

According the EPA, a typical drum Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) plant releases around 1,300 pounds of hazardous air pollutants every year.

Although that amount is legal under the Clean Air Act, the effects of the air pollution over time are known to potentially cause cancer and other serious health impacts.

Whitney said, “We have lived here for years and we have a lot of money invested in the property… “We don’t need that pollution coming over and taking the air way.”

Across the road, Whitney’s neighbor said he has to think about his grandkids.

“That’s going to blow right across this property and raising young grandkids and stuff playing in the yard, that’s just not a healthy environment,” said Todd Brewer of Genesee Township.

ABC12 News did reach out to Genesee Township, which they adamantly said no comment.

Now, these residents are hoping their voices will be heard like those in Tyrone Township and not allow an asphalt plant to move into their community.

“We all need to come together in Genesee Township and let us voices be heard and tell them no, take another spot,” said Miss Amy.

Ajax is required to have an air quality permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

The public can email their concerns to EGLE now until August 16th at EGLE-AQD-PTIPublicComments@michigan.gov, leave a voicemail at 517-284-0900or mail EGLE, Air Quality Division, Permit Section, P.O. Box 30260, Lansing, Michigan 48909.

State regulators are also planning a virtual public hearing on August 3rd.

