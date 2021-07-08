Advertisement

Gladwin County couple killed in crash with dump truck

Police say 69-year-old pulled in front of the dump truck from a stop sign in rural Midland County
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gladwin County couple died Wednesday after a crash in a rural area of Midland County.

Police say 69-year-old Lawrence Malnar was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck west on Shaffer Road when he stopped at the stop sign for North Sturgeon Road and then pulled into the path of a dump truck around 2:45 p.m.

Malnar was pronounced dead on the scene while an ambulance rushed his wife, 75-year-old Janet Malnar, to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland, where she was pronounced dead later on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old man from Midland, who was driving the dump truck, did not report any injuries from the crash.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt. Investigators will continue looking into the crash.

