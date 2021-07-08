Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer appointed to national Council of Governors

10 governors from both political parties offer advice to the president on homeland security and safety issues
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited St. Clair Shores to highlight a $150 million investment in local...
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was appointed to a position advising President Joe Biden’s administration on defense, disaster and security issues.

Biden appointed Whitmer to a two-year term on the bipartisan Council of Governors, which offers states’ input on matters of homeland defense, National Guard, disaster response and other homeland security issues.

“I welcome the opportunity to work across the aisle to put our nation’s security first and make a difference in the lives of Americans,” she said.

Whitmer has experience leading Michigan through some issues the Council of Governors would cover. Her three years as governor have been marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, an extreme cold weather outbreak in January 2019, a related natural gas shortage, the Edenville Dam disaster and damaging floods.

The Council of Governors has 10 members appointed by the president -- five each from the Republican and Democrat parties. Several federal homeland security and Defense Department officials also serve on the council.

