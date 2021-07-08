JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

More rumbles of thunder Thursday produced some locally heavy rainfall, especially across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. For a change, none of the storms that popped up were severe. While skies remained mostly cloudy, we did manage to see the rains come to an end. High temperatures across Mid-Michigan ranged from the lower 60s to the north, to the middle 70s south. The clouds will start to break up overnight allowing lows to settle into the 50s early Friday morning.

We will have a nice opportunity to dry out during the next couple of days. The trend for Friday will be for the skies to clear out for the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday. High temperatures will be in the comfort zone – middle to upper 70s. Winds will be light from the north to northeast Friday afternoon. For Saturday, the winds will be shifting in a little more from the southeast. This should result in Saturday being a few degrees warmer than Friday.

Some sunshine early Sunday will give way to increasing cloudiness through the day. Across the southern parts of the area, there will be a chance of some showers moving in from the southwest before the day is out. The northern parts of the area should stay dry until the sun sets. On ABC12 News we’ll be tracking our next chance for widespread rain. - JR