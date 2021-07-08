JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Wednesday was one of those days with wide-ranging weather conditions across the ABC12 viewing area. The southern parts of the area made it back into the 80s with high humidity. Some strong thunderstorms developed and resulted in some warnings being issued. The northern parts of the area had to deal with some widespread rainfall and temperatures in the 60s for much of the day. Showers and a few thundershowers will remain a possibility overnight with a few heavy downpours possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Some showers and thundershowers will continue to linger across Mid-Michigan for the first part of our Thursday. The activity should shut down during the afternoon. There will even be a chance to see some sunshine return before the day comes to a close. The best chance of seeing some sun will be across the northern parts of the area. High temperatures Thursday will range from the low 60s north of the Bay, to the middle 70s across the southern parts of the area.

The clouds will continue to break up across the entire area Friday. This will lead to a good bit of sunshine for Saturday. Along with the brighter skies, we will get to enjoy some comfortable temperatures. Highest readings for the Friday through Sunday stretch will be mainly in the 70s with light breezes expected. On ABC12 News we will let you know when some widespread rains may return. - JR