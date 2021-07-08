MDOT planning to borrow next $800 million for Rebuilding Michigan plan next month

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan will reach its next step in August.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to sell the second $800 million series of bonds to borrow money for new and accelerated freeway projects across the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the plan in 2020 to advance 122 projects over a few years.

A rebuild of I-496 near Lansing was the first project to receive funding from the plan last year. The $100 million project started in April to rebuild I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway in Flint and maintain 20 ramps and bridges is part of the plan.

Other major Rebuilding Michigan projects in Mid-Michigan include:

MDOT says many of the 122 projects receiving funding from Rebuilding Michigan would have to wait several years for traditional funding sources, like gasoline tax revenue. Completing larger projects now also saves MDOT from working on stopgap maintenance work over the next few years.

Independent analysts from Moody’s expect financial institutions to buy the bonds at a premium and loan Michigan the money willingly in August when they reach the market.

“Michigan’s state trunkline bonds are not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus because of strong coverage of debt service and limits on additional leverage,” Moody’s said of the first round of bonds sold in September. “The longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.”

Patrick McCarthy, director of MDOT’s Bureau of Finance, said the department also refunded $68 million worth of bonds from 2011 and saved the state nearly $20 million in interest costs.

