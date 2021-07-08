Michigan court extends compensation to wrongly convicted man

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court says a man who received $1 million after being wrongly convicted of murder is entitled to more money.

Desmond Ricks served about 25 years in prison until his conviction was thrown out and he was released in 2017.

The wrongly convicted are eligible for $50,000 for each year behind bars. But the state had refused to pay Ricks for about 4 1/2 of his 25 years because that stretch was tied to a parole violation for a previous crime.

Ricks argued that the parole violation was triggered by what turned out to be a wrongful conviction. The Supreme Court agreed and says Ricks is eligible to be fully compensated.

